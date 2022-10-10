RamenSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,041.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One RamenSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market cap of $3,387.74 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RamenSwap Token Profile

RamenSwap was first traded on February 15th, 2021. RamenSwap’s official website is ramenswap.finance. RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RamenSwap (RAMEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RamenSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of RamenSwap is 0.00556332 USD and is down -34.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $27,625.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ramenswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

