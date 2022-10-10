Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Ramifi Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a total market cap of $181,407.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ramifi Protocol Profile

Ramifi Protocol’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 3,586,800 tokens. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ramifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ramtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ramifi Protocol’s official message board is ramifitoken.medium.com. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Ramifi Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ramifi Protocol (RAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ramifi Protocol has a current supply of 3,586,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ramifi Protocol is 0.0297954 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,515.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ramifi.org.”

