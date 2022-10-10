Rapids Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47,817.68 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $47,817.68 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @rapidsrpd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids (RPD) is a cryptocurrency . Rapids has a current supply of 17,418,549 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rapids is 0.00488356 USD and is up 16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rapidsnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

