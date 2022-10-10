Raymond James Cuts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $25.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.