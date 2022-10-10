Realfinance Network (REFI) Trading 16.2% Higher This Week

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Realfinance Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Realfinance Network has a total market cap of $162,400.00 and $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Realfinance Network

Realfinance Network’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Realfinance Network is realfinance.network.

Buying and Selling Realfinance Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realfinance Network (REFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Realfinance Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realfinance Network is 0.00162415 USD and is up 14.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://realfinance.network.”

