ReapChain (REAP) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. ReapChain has a market cap of $5.11 million and $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 tokens. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @reapchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain (REAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReapChain has a current supply of 1,892,300,000 with 307,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of ReapChain is 0.016665 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,560,101.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reapchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.