Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $417,493.74 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

