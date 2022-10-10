Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of RGA opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

