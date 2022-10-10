Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after buying an additional 91,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,966,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

RGEN stock opened at $209.89 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

