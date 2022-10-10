Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.