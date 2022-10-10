Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.77. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

