Reviewing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.28 -$18.91 million ($0.51) -0.12 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -105.75% biote N/A -52.44% 8.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.09%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

biote beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

