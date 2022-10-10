Reviewing Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 14.05 $242.02 million $6.97 52.02 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 23.13 -$88.04 million ($1.06) -7.24

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $565.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.99%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.75%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 22.40% 26.57% 20.81% indie Semiconductor -124.21% -23.08% -13.09%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

