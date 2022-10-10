Reviewing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -61.34% -276.61% -87.50% Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $54.57 million 0.36 -$38.63 million ($2.27) -0.21 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 4.03 $2.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pineapple Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonim Technologies and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells ruggedized phones, barcode scanners, and accessories through distribution channels in North America, South America, and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

