RFOX Finance (VFOX) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

RFOX Finance (VFOX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. RFOX Finance has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $12,166.00 worth of RFOX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RFOX Finance token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RFOX Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RFOX Finance Profile

RFOX Finance launched on May 9th, 2021. RFOX Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. RFOX Finance’s official message board is discord.gg/rfox. RFOX Finance’s official website is rfox.finance. RFOX Finance’s official Twitter account is @rfox_official.

Buying and Selling RFOX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFOX Finance (VFOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RFOX Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of RFOX Finance is 0.14191353 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $491.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rfox.finance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RFOX Finance (VFOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RFOX Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of RFOX Finance is 0.14191353 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $491.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rfox.finance."

