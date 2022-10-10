Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Lucie Chabot purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

