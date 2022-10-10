Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Hologic worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $189,247,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.