Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.64 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 130,820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

