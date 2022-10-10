Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.