Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12.
Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
