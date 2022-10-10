Robert J. Robie Sells 2,800 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $413.69 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

