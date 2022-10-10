RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Critical Review

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RoboGroup T.E.K. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $42.33 million 1.14 -$15.61 million ($1.02) -2.95

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -36.87% -91.93% -45.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.78%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flux Power beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Rating)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.