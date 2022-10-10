Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,681.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,681.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,056.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

