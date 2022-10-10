Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.