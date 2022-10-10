Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €650.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.67.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. Kering has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $84.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

