RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. RS Group has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

