Rubic Price Hits $0.0755 on Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Rubic has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubic is a multichain DeFi ecosystem, which features cross-chain, P2P, and instant swaps across multiple blockchains, aiming to deliver a complete ONE-STOP decentralized platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.