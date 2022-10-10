SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00305273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00133447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safecoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . SafeCoin has a current supply of 29,739,166.606595 with 27,735,062.61 in circulation. The last known price of SafeCoin is 0.08972299 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,187.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safecoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.