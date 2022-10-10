SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have 360.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $583.75.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

