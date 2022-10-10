Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of SFRRF stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.