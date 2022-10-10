SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $323.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $323.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $262.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.01. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $260.99 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

