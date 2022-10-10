Schlumberger’s (SLB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
