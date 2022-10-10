Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 33,971 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

