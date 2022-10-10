Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 33,971 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $78,000.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Articles
