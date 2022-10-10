Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

