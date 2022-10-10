Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.