Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.04 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

