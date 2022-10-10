SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $8,176.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is https://reddit.com/r/scriv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SCRIV through the process of mining. SCRIV NETWORK has a current supply of 42,007,077.2007 with 24,744,361.6925 in circulation. The last known price of SCRIV NETWORK is 0.00032979 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scriv.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

