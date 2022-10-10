Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,308 tokens. The official website for Seedify.fund is launchpad.seedify.fund. The Reddit community for Seedify.fund is https://reddit.com/r/seedifyfund. The official message board for Seedify.fund is seedifyfund.medium.com. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund (SFUND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seedify.fund has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 40,309,402 in circulation. The last known price of Seedify.fund is 1.80632497 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,057,659.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://launchpad.seedify.fund/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

