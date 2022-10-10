Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Buys £6,250 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 5,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

Senior Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.95. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.20 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £530.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,165.00.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Senior Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

