Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

