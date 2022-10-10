Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $916.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

