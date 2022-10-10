Shadows Market Capitalization Reaches $380,369.50 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $380,369.50 and approximately $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 tokens. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link. Shadows’ official message board is shadowsnetwork.medium.com. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadows Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows (DOWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shadows has a current supply of 39,500,000 with 26,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shadows is 0.01443917 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,073.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shadows.link/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

