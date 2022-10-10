Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,267 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

