Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

