Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

HAL opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

