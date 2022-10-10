Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.78 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

