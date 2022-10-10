Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $417,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $32,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $12,015,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 105,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

MANT stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

