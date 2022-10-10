Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $31.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.