Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 7,552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $44.60.

