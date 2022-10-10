Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.