Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,949.00

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Shibaken Finance has a total market capitalization of $347,889.98 and $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shibaken Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shibaken Finance Token Profile

Shibaken Finance launched on April 21st, 2021. Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 tokens. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @shibakenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shibaken Finance is https://reddit.com/r/shibaken. Shibaken Finance’s official website is shibaken.io. Shibaken Finance’s official message board is shibakenfinance.medium.com/introducing-shibaken-finance-eeffdd30ceb9.

Buying and Selling Shibaken Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibaken Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shibaken Finance is 0 USD and is down -16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $506.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibaken.io.”

